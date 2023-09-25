4 Vehicle DUI Crash Shuts Down Westbound I-94 Overnight

A four-vehicle DUI crash caused westbound I-94 to be closed down for three and a half hours overnight

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A four-vehicle DUI crash caused westbound I-94 to be closed down for three and a half hours overnight.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says a driver in a Honda Passport rear-ended a Honda HR-V on I-94 in West Fargo around 11:45 Sunday night.

The Passport ended up in a ditch and the HR-V ended up disabled in the road.

A Subaru Legacy then hit the Passport. A GMC Acadia hit the Subaru after that.

The driver of the Honda Passport, a 34-year-old man from Jamestown, has serious injuries. He is also charged with DUI.

The drivers of the other three vehicles all have minor injuries.

All of the drivers except for the one in the GMC were hospitalized.

The crash is still under investigation.