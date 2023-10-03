New Amenities to debut at Ralph Engelstad Arena for the 2023-24 hockey season opener

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – In-person events at the Ralph Engelstad Arena have always been electric.

Now imagine those in-person events with newly upgraded features to enhance that fan experience.

“Yeah, we’ve made some changes to try and improve the fan experience. One of those is a new entry gate in the main lobby where we’re going to try to get people into the game quicker, try to reduce the time they spend in lines.” says the General Manager of the Ralph Engelstad Arena, Jody Hodgson.

That is exactly what the Ralph Engelstad Arena is doing to create a more exciting and easy process for fans to get in and watch their favorite local hockey team.

“When you look at people’s entertainment options and the reasons they attend events like UND home hockey games we know that the fan experience is a big part of that and we want to make sure we continue to maximize the opportunity for people,” says Hodgson.

Some of those new changes include mobile ticketing, a new gate at the main entrance, and even vending machines with credit card readers throughout the stadium.

These features are designed to help fans get into the stadium and into their seats as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We know that in order to continue to get people to come out and watch our live events we need to create a world-class event experience for people,” says Hodgson.

With the 23rd season’s home opener this weekend the Ralph Engelstad Arena is excited to showcase these new fan experiences.