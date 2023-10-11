LIVE: Carbs for a Cause

RDO's annual Caters Taters fundraiser proceeds is going to help one of the region's most beloved nonprofits, HOPE Inc.

MOORHEAD — Nonprofit HOPE Inc. is taking its mission to Moorhead, home of the Spuds, this morning.

The Spud students at Robert Asp Elementary are playing wheelchair soccer to learn what it takes to perform like a disabled athlete.

And it’s appropriate they’re connecting with the Spuds, because soon spuds could play a significant role in expanding the mission of the nonprofit to bring adaptive athletics to all points of the region.

For the first time, RDO is making HOPE Inc. the recipient of its longtime annual fundraiser, Caters Taters.

Last year’s Caters Taters raised more than one hundred thousand dollars for the Jerimiah Program.

This year, they’re hoping to do as much or even more for HOPE Inc.

HOPE Inc. co-founder Bill Grommesh was there to lead a game of wheelchair soccer that broke out among the guests from RDO, Robert Asp, and our morning show crew while they were waiting for students to arrive.

Check out the full story to find out what it means to HOPE Inc. to be the Caters Taters recipient this year, why RDO slings spuds every year for the region’s best causes, and why wheelchair soccer is a lot more intense than it looks.

https://rdocaterstaters.com/

https://www.hopeinc.org/