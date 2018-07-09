Ask Danny: Ceramic Backsplash

Make a splash in your kitchen.

Temps are predicted to be heading back up into the 90s this week, and that might make you think about seeking out the pool or the lake for a much-needed splash into the cool water.

But it could be just the right time to stay indoors in the air conditioning and tackle a home improvement project, too. Take Danny Lipford’s advice about how to make a big visual splash in your kitchen with a self-installed backsplash in this week’s Ask Danny.