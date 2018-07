Tech Tip Today: Gmail Confidential

Just between the two of us, your email's open.

Have you ever left your email open on a computer at work and walked away (cough, cough, Keith Albertson) only to return the next day and wish you hadn’t? (Sorry about your fantasy football team, by the way, Keith).

Let Francie Black show you how to keep the wraps on and prying eyes off your sensitive communications in this week’s Tech Tip Today.