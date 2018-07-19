Pet Connection: Meet Kiwi

She's as sweet as her namesake.

Kiwi was picked up from the city pound already about to become a mom. The sweet-natured little kitty shortly thereafter gave birth to a litter of kittens, and has since bounced back from the experience to get ready for her own adoption.

She’s delightful company who loves to cuddle and enjoys big dogs as much as she does people. Other cats, however, are not her specialty, so she’d be better off in a home with no other felines. She’s chatty and affectionate and completely housebroken, and like all the animals at Homeward Animal Shelter, she’s a great example of why it’s so important to get your pets spayed and neutered.

Give this new mama the love she deserves, and check out her profile, here.

https://www.petfinder.com/cat/kiwi-42144002/nd/fargo/homeward-animal-shelter-nd07/