Thinking Green: Zero VOCs

Do the promises on the paint can stand up under the harsh glare of scrutiny?
Emily Welker,

Zero VOCs, or volatile organic compounds, are what you want when it comes to painting your home. After all, you don’t want gases released as the paint dries to make your family sick. But there are some paint can labels that promise no VOCs but that don’t really deliver what they say they do.

Let Danny Lipford show you how to get to the bottom of the promises before you get to the bottom of that paint can in this week’s Thinking Green.

