LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Buck

The cutest little feathered buckaroo around.

Want to meet a bird who bucks expectations? How about Buck — a bird who meows like a cat? And tells you, “Buck’s in charge” — a pretty surprising assertion from a little buckaroo who only weighs a few ounces. But with a personality this big in a package this little, it shouldn’t surprise us at all.

Buck came to CAARE avian rescue in West Fargo a few weeks ago as an owner surrender. Parakeets, like all birds, are a pretty big commitment, and you should know what you need to provide before you adopt one.

Buck is a monk parakeet, or as they’re also known, a Quaker parrot. Like others of his species, Buck has some cage aggression, but once you get him out of his cage he’s sweet and cuddly. He loves his head scratched and enjoys being the center of attention, literally “purring” when you give him affection and conversation.

He’s about two decades old, and since Quakers can live to be 25 or so, he’s got plenty of lively years in him yet. If you’re looking for a little buckaroo to bond with, look no further. Check out his details at the link here.

http://www.caare.net/animals/detail?AnimalID=13256128