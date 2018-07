Ask Danny: Painted Countertops

Sprucing up a big feature for a small price.

Changing out your countertops in the kitchen is a big task with a pretty hefty price tag. And boy do those things take a beating, particularly the laminate variety.

How do you give them a spiffier look without spending your entire home improvement budget? Danny Lipford demonstrates a technique that could just get you the look you want… at a fraction of the cost, in this week’s Ask Danny.