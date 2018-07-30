North Fargo Farmily Displaced After House Fire

FARGO, N.D. – A family has been displaced from their home after flames engulfed the back side of their house in North Fargo Monday afternoon.

Around 1:15, a report of fire and smoke from 702 2nd Street North was called into the fire department.

The Fargo Fire Department says three people were inside when flames broke out and were able to get out before crews arrived. They say one person tried to use a fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful.

Within 15 minutes, firefighters were able to take down the flames.

The family inside got out safely and no one was injured.

“That is pretty much standard practice as soon as we can get them here to disconnect the lines and then it secures the utilities in the house so that there is no power inside there especially when we are working,” Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson said.

FPD says the fire is accidental and still under investigation. The department says the home sustained heavy damage, but did not estimate on a dollar amount.