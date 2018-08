Tech Tip Today: Kodak Pocket Projecter

You have a movie theater right there in your pocket.

The weather’s so gorgeous this time of year, but the movies are calling your name. So how to take the whole family to share a show without missing out on our amazing summer weather?

Francie Black shows you how you can turn your smartphone into a projector and take family movie night to a whole new level in this week’s Tech Tip Today.