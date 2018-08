Thinking Green: Bamboo

Make bamboo your boo.

If you’re looking at new decor for around the home but you want to make sure it’s as environmentally sound as well as on-trend, consider giving bamboo a try. It’s usually durable, sustainably harvested, and has a bunch of applications in home design and decor products.

Let Danny Lipford tell you if bamboo will be your new boo in this week’s Thinking Green.