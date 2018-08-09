Tech Tip Today: Amazon School Shopping

Don't drag the kids to the store. Take them to the park one more time before school starts instead.

It can be tough to get the kids excited about heading back to school in a couple of weeks. It’s even tougher if you’re visibly dreading back-to-school shopping duties yourself.

What’s a parent to do? Well, why not blow off that endless trip to the store and streamline your shopping online. Let Francie Black help out while you take the kids to the park instead — in this week’s Tech Tip Today.