Melinda’s Garden: Planting Milkweed

Double beauty for your garden.
Emily Welker,

When you hear the name milkweed, you probably think thanks, but no thanks. We all have plenty of weeds as it is, right?

Turns out milkweed is an eye-catching beauty that can flourish in our climate. Not only that, it attracts some of the most beautiful visitors to your garden you’ll ever host — practically a living flower itself, the monarch butterfly.

Check out some great tips on choosing just the right milkweed for your garden’s growing conditions in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.

You Might Like

Ultralight Crashes at Fergus Falls Airport

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (KFGO) -Police say a Fergus Falls man was injured when the single seat Ultralight aircraft he was flying crashed at the Fergus Falls Municipal airport. The pilot, 60-year-old Guy Reed, told authorities he lost power and crashed…