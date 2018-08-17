Melinda’s Garden: Planting Milkweed

Double beauty for your garden.

When you hear the name milkweed, you probably think thanks, but no thanks. We all have plenty of weeds as it is, right?

Turns out milkweed is an eye-catching beauty that can flourish in our climate. Not only that, it attracts some of the most beautiful visitors to your garden you’ll ever host — practically a living flower itself, the monarch butterfly.

Check out some great tips on choosing just the right milkweed for your garden’s growing conditions in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.