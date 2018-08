Thinking Green: Cardboard Weed Barrier

Turn something brown into something green in your yard.

We’re still not quite where we usually are in terms of precipitation for the year, this week’s rain notwithstanding. And yet, that doesn’t seem to make doing daily battle with the weeds in in the yard any easier for most of us.

Find out a way you can use your leftover cardboard packaging as a way to wage war against the weeds in the yard in this week’s Thinking Green.