Tech Tip Today: gfycat

Don't be the email that gets passed over.
Emily Welker,

If you’re anything like us, you know that your email inbox can resemble a dusty tomb where coupons, chain letters, spam and other reminders go to die an untimely death. With the proliferation of emails you’re facing on a daily basis, it can be almost impossible to sort through it all.

Don’t let your email be among the overlooked. Make sure it gets the attention it deserves with the help of Francie Black in this week’s Tech Tip Today.

You Might Like

Woman Dies In Grand Forks Motorcycle Accident

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a woman in Grand Forks Wednesday night. The 39-year old victim was in a group of three bikers riding through downtown on Demers Avenue just before 8, when…