Melinda’s Garden: Heirloom Plant Varieties

From marshmallows to tomatoes, there's bound to be something for everyone.

It can be hard to get other people to appreciate the garden if they’re not plant people themselves. Not everyone gets the thrill of a perfectly ripe tomato, the scent of freshly turned earth, a spectacular dahlia opening up right on cue in August.

But there is one way to impress most people: show them your marshmallow plant.

Melinda Myers brings us the appeal of that and other delightful heirloom varieties in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.