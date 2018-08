Ask Danny: Painting a Garage Floor

Not just for looks but for safety too.

What with the rain we’ve gone through this past weekend, plus more to come according to the forecast, it’s time to launch some of those indoor projects you’ve been putting off through the warm sunny days of summer.

And it turns out painting your garage floor won’t just pay off in aesthetics. It’s also worthwhile to make it safer in there. Check out how to make it happen in this week’s Ask Danny.