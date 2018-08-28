Thinking Green: Clotheslines

Suddenly, we're really excited about laundry.

It may be a sign we’re getting old, but finding new ways to make your clothes and linens fresh and clean can really give your day a lift. And so can doing so while you save money and the planet at the same time.

Of course, with the storms in the forecast, you’ll have to set aside some extra time to bring your clothes in before it rains again. But that may be one of the only downsides to installing a clothesline in your yard, as Thinking Green’s Danny Lipford explains.