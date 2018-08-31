Melinda’s Garden: Noxious Weeds

Get them before they get you first.

Weeds are proliferating even as we speak. Between the off and on rain, the warm weather and the intermittent sunshine, we’re raising a bumper crop of unwanted garden guests as summer turns to fall.

But as you pull on your garden gloves and don your hat to do battle with the green invaders, are you sure which ones you should target first and which ones you can let slide for a little while? Let Melinda Myers show you which ones are merely a nuisance and which pose a real threat to our local ecosystem in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.