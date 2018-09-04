Thinking Green: Composite Wood

Greater than the sum of its parts.
Emily Welker,

When it comes to saving the environment, we’re all greater than the sum of our parts. After all, just one person recycling maybe won’t amount to much. But when you get all of us throwing all our recyclables into the bin, you get some great recycled products made out of it, and a healthier planet too.

Composite wood is a lot like that. Not only is it greater than the sum of its many small parts, those little parts can have a big impact on keeping the planet green. Check it out in this week’s Thinking Green with Danny Lipford.

