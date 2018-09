Tech Tip Today: Google Job Search

Veterans abound in our region. This can hook them up with jobs they want.

If you’ve followed any of our reporting on our military veterans in the region then you know much of the country – from VA wait times to homelessness rates – is in crisis mode when it comes to taking care of them.

Nut now – a new Google feature is helping to make life a little more livable for our returning service members.

Francie Black shows us how in this week’s Tech Tip Today.