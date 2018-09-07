Melinda’s Garden: Native Plants

Tomatoes and petunias are so over.

If you’re growing tomatoes and petunias in your garden, better enjoy them while you can. Overnight frosts are coming soon, and after about two more weeks, they’ll be here to stay. And we don’t think you’re up for covering up your tomatoes every single night through the month of October.

Why not consider installing something extra-hardy in their place instead? Melinda Myers shows us the advantages of putting in well-adapted and underused native plants in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.