Melinda’s Garden: Native Plants

Tomatoes and petunias are so over.
Emily Welker,

If you’re growing tomatoes and petunias in your garden, better enjoy them while you can. Overnight frosts are coming soon, and after about two more weeks, they’ll be here to stay. And we don’t think you’re up for covering up your tomatoes every single night through the month of October.

Why not consider installing something extra-hardy in their place instead? Melinda Myers shows us the advantages of putting in well-adapted and underused native plants in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.

Categories: Morning – Features

You Might Like

President Trump Speaks at GOP Fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ President Donald Trump is making his second visit to North Dakota's biggest city within 10 weeks to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Cramer, this time to help Cramer build up his finances. Trump…

Glyndon Police Investigate Burglary and Sexual Assault

GLYNDON, MINN. (KFGO) - Glyndon Police Chief Mike Cline tells KFGO News, a man broke into a mobile home shortly after 1 a.m. Friday and during the burglary, a minor was sexually assaulted. The family was asleep but a parent…