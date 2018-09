Community Center In Pingree Destroyed By Fire

Courtesy: Trish Thomas

PINGREE, N.D. — Fire has destroyed the historic community center in Pingree, North Dakota, north of Jamestown.

Authorities say the building that burned Sunday evening was nearly 90 years old.

At one time it had been used as a school gymnasium before it became the community center.

Troy Thomas says he had been in the building before it caught fire and thought he could smell smoke when he turned on the lights.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.