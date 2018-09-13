LIVE: Dancing with the Doctors

Partner up with Sanford docs and help put a stop to substance abuse.

It’s a nighttime event coming up you’re sure to want to put on your pas-de-deux list.

Dancing with the Doctors is coming up next Tuesday, September 18th, and it couldn’t come in a more timely fashion. Fargo police just announced that the number of overdoses, including one fatality, in the last 6 weeks is equal to the total number they’ve responded to all year long so far.

So Sanford doctors are lacing on their dancing shoes to raise money and awareness for an anti-drug-abuse nonprofit that affects one of their own. It’s the Matto Foundation, established by Sanford Health surgeon Michael Traynor in honor of his late son Matthew. 25-year-old Matthew Traynor died in 2016 as a result of suicide related to a lifelong struggle with substance abuse.

So Sanford doctors are honoring the Traynor family’s loss and efforts with a Dancing-with-the-Stars style competition at the Fargo Theatre. You’ll be able to watch the live performance by both accomplished amateur and novice dancers, all with the help of instructors and choreographers from Red River Dance Company. And you can vote for your favorite performance that night with the help of Sanford’s app.

Dr. Mas Aoshima and his partner joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio for a sneak preview swing dancing performance, and she sat down live in-studio for an interview with event organizer Dr. Jennifer Raum. It’s just a little hint of the fun you can have next week — and the difference you can make by attending.

