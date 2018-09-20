LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Boots

You can bet your boots he's a lot of fun.

As charming as the cartoon character was named for, Boots — or Puss in Boots, as most of us know the Spanish-accented character from the “Shrek” movies — visited the KVRR Morning Show studios for a live chat with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and Diamond in the Ruff volunteer Ryan Keel.

Boots is a roughly five-month-old kitten found wandering the streets of Wahpeton before rescue workers got him out of the pound. Now, he’s a shorthaired orange charmer looking for someone to play with and snuggle up to. He loves being held, and starts to purr almost the instant you pick him up. And he loves to play — he’s always up to explore and up for a game as well.

Boots is part of an influx of kittens that’s inundated Diamond in the Ruff, and besides needing adoptive homes, the rescue also needs supplies for them. The kittens who do come in are often sick and need to be nursed back to health, which means extra supplies to avoid spreading the illnesses to healthy cats. If you can give any of the items below, you can drop them off at Fargo Coffee in North Fargo or at Bully Brew in South Fargo. And if you’d like to adopt a kitten as cute as a set of baby booties, check out Boots’s profile, below.

https://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=13223081

•Unscented wet wipes

•Dawn dish soap

•Hand sanitizer

•Cotton balls/rounds

•Used towels, washcloths, fleece baby blankets/scraps, sheets, pillow cases. (Smaller things we can have in the carriers or totes)

•Lots of pee pads & paper towels

•Laundry soap

•PetAg kitten bottles (hard to really scrub the insides so we replace often)

Healthy kittens & cats

•Scratcher pads

•Blue Tidy cat scoopable

•Play tunnels & cubes

•Play mice & wand toys. (With sick kittens we throw away anything that cant be sterilized.)

•Science Diet or Iams dry kitten food

•Wet kitten food