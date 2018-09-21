Melinda’s Garden: Summer-Blooming Shrubs

There's still one day left!
Emily Welker,

Summer 2018 is almost gone, as the first day of fall is Saturday. But in honor of the final few hours of the warmest season of the year, we’re bringing you some tips on some little-known summer-blooming beauties you can plant in your yard to add color and interest when many early-blooming perennials have petered out for the season.

Let Melinda Myers help you start dreaming about what next summer’s garden will look like in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.

Categories: Morning – Features

You Might Like

ND Game & Fish Making Three Bighorn Sheep Licenses Available

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making only three bighorn sheep hunting licenses available this year, as deadly bacterial pneumonia continues to impact the western Badlands population. Biologists counted 77 rams in a summer population…

Reservation Suspect Sentenced For Other Incidents

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A man accused of helping kill a woman on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation has been sentenced for unrelated gun assault and shooting incidents. The U.S. attorney's office says 24-year-old Dakota Charboneau will spend 60 years…

High Five Wentz Bobblehead Released As QB Returns To Field

MILWAUKEE, WI -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released the officially licensed Carson Wentz and Thundar NDSU High Five Bobblehead. It's the first featuring Wentz and Thundar together. Only 1,000 limited edition bobbleheads have been made…