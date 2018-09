Ask Danny: Painting Galvanized Metal

Time to finish up outdoors.

Now that we’re officially in fall, it’s time to start wrapping up the tasks you need to do on your home’s exterior – before the snow flies. And if temps stay where they’re predicted to, flurries could be happening in parts of the region as early as this week.

You might be surprised by what parts of your house you can spruce up outside with just a coat of paint. Danny Lipford lets us in on the secret to painting galvanized metal.