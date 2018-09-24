LIVE: Pros And Cons Of Keto

Sanford Nutrition Expert Weighs In On Fad Diet

Linda Bartholomay, Director of Nutritional Services at Sanford, joins Adam to talk about a diet that’s growing in popularity.

The ketogenic, or keto, diet is an incredibly low-carb diet designed to force your body into ketosis, where you burn fat instead of carbs for energy.

The diet limits you to about 20 grams of carbohydrates for an entire day.

Bartholomay says keto can be used to jump start weight loss, but shouldn’t be relied on as a long-term diet plan.

She recommends not doing keto for more than a couple months.

She also brings up some concerns about keto.

The diet could restrict your overall nutrient intake if you focus too heavily on meat for your protein.

Watch the interview above for more information on keto.