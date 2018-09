Thinking Green: Energy Audit

The kind of audit that'll help, not hurt, your wallet.

The very word “audit” can strike dread and loathing in the hearts of your average tax-paying American. After all, the IRS usually doesn’t audit people they think the agency owes money to. It’s usually the other way around.

But there is one type of audit that could put more money in your pocket — an energy audit.

Danny Lipford explains how in today’s Thinking Green.