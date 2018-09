Tech Tip Today: Reducing Screen Time

There is such a thing as too much of a good thing.

Usually, when it’s time to talk tech tips, we’re trying to maximize our screen experience. But there may be times you suspect your screen time, your spouse’s and especially your children’s may have gotten out of hand.

Now, there’s a tech tip that can help you monitor and control your screen time. Take a tiny bit more screen time to check it out with Francie Black.