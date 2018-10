Ask Danny: Preventing Mold Growth

Rain's coming.

The rain is headed our way this week, and while the temps are expected to be more moderate than they were over the chilly weekend, that means it’s time to tackle the tasks still left standing around the home to prepare it for the rest of the season.

Rain plus warmer temps can sometimes add to your outdoor woes, though. That’s why Danny Lipford is showing us how to prevent mold growth on your property in this week’s Ask Danny.