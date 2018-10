Thinking Green: Freecycle

Call it the world's biggest garage sale, for free.

Yard sale season is all but over, but during our warm-weather season, you probably have acquired quite a few items around the house you don’t use anymore.

And the last thing you want is to have them taking up valuable space in the garage all winter long.

Turns out, there’s a way you can get rid of your unwanted goods just in time to fit the car back into the garage for when temps drop below freezing.

Danny Lipford shows us how you can get rid of it by joining an online group that may be the world’s biggest yard sale in this week’s Thinking Green.