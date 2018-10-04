Tech Tip Today: Emergency Tech Tips

Make sure your smartphone's charged.

We just got the first presidential emergency alert test less than 24 hours ago, and it got a lot of us thinking about what kind of plans we need to have in place before emergency strikes.

Whether it’s a blizzard, a flood, or a house fire that forces you into high alert, there are a lot of ways you can use tech to get yourself prepared to survive whatever strikes. Francie Black shows us some of the best places online you can get yourself ready in this week’s Tech Tip Today.