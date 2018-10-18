LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Benji

He's got a movie-star smile and a story to tell.

When you meet Benji, chances are, he’ll give you a grin that lights up the whole room. And although he’s not famous like the star of the movie, Benji the Maltese mix is getting his own little moment in the spotlight in this week’s Pet Connection after joining the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio.

Benji’s smile hides a back story that’s a little sadder than some. He came to Diamond in the Ruff rescue after being surrendered by an owner with whom he worked for years as a kind of therapy pet. But when that owner had to move to a home that’s doesn’t allow dogs, Benji lost his person.

Not only that, but Benji is missing part of one foot. You’d never guess, since it gives him no apparent trouble at all besides a slight limp. It’s likely that it was caused by a birth defect of some kind.

His balance is very good and he’s quite active, especially since at 9 years old, he’s considered a senior. He’s got a warm and charming personality and enjoys cuddles. If you’re looking for a companion with some movie star magnetism and a great attitude, Benji could be your guy.

https://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=13423893