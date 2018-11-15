LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Perkins

At four months old, he's already a ladies' man.

Ladies’ man Perkins has it all: the charm, the warmth, the playfulness, the ability to attract women from all corners of the studio.

The four-month old kitten came in to visit live on the air with Heather Klefstad of Homeward Animal Shelter and the Morning Show’s Emily Welker, and was quickly covered in lipstick marks from all the ladies.

Perkins certainly looks the part of a guy on the prowl — right down to his unusual toupee-shaped marking on top of his head and his tuft of “chest hair,” as Heather puts it. But what will really draw you in is his cuddly nature, complete with nonstop purring and tiny, gentle love bites.

Delightful as kittens like Perkins are, the rescue workers at Homeward are asking us to please stop sending so many kittens. Kitten season hasn’t subsided with the colder temperature this year, and consequently, the shelter and fosters have been inundated. Please remember to spay and neuter your own pet so more animals don’t go without homes and risk being euthanized in our community.

Due to the influx of cats and kittens, you can get Perkins or any of the other 6-months-and-younger adoptable cats at Homeward at a discounted price. For a link to Perkins’ profile and for more information on adoptions, check out the link here.

http://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=13752379&petIndex_0=60