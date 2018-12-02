Couch Fire Causes $1,500 In Damage At Fargo Apartment Complex

FARGO, N.D. -- The season of advent begins with a live nativity show at Faith United Methodist Church in Fargo. The 25 year tradition is one churchgoers get so excited about that organizers say they call two to three…
BISMARCK, ND -- North Dakota Democrats have a new house minority leader. They have chosen Rep. Josh Boschee of Fargo. He replaces Rep. Corey Mock of Grand Forks who decided not to seek the position. Boschee ran for Secretary of State…
FARGO, ND -- A couch on fire caused quite a mess at a downtown Fargo apartment building. The fire was reported just before three o'clock Sunday afternoon at 123 Roberts Street North. The couch fire set off two sprinklers in the…