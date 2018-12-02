Couch Fire Causes $1,500 In Damage At Fargo Apartment Complex

The fire was reported just before three o'clock Sunday afternoon at 123 Roberts Street North

The fire was reported just before three o’clock Sunday afternoon at 123 Roberts Street North.

The couch fire set off two sprinklers in the unit of the 62-unit building causing water to flow from the fourth floor to the third and second floors.

Water and smoke damage is estimated at $1,500.

The person living in the unit will not be able to return until it’s cleaned.