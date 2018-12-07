Early Morning Fire Damages Moorhead Apartment

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., crews responded to 1211 34th Street Circle. A second alarm was soon called and Fargo fire crews also responded.

Moorhead, MN (KFGO) – Crews battled an early morning fire at a south Moorhead apartment building.

KFGO’s Don Haney is on scene and will have more information when it becomes available.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross are also on scene.