Fire Evacuates Moorhead Apartment Complex

It was at 3208 9th Street South in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Just before noon, a 12-plex apartment building in Moorhead was forced to evacuate due to a fire.

It was contained to one unit but firefighters say there is smoke damage to the rest of the building. No one in that unit was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. Twelve Moorhead firefighters, Moorhead Police and one Fargo Fire engine responded. Roads were blocked in the area for a time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.