LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Martini

Meet Martini

Pour this diva a drink and settle in for some fun.

Martini is sort of like the Naomi Campbell of cats: gorgeous, fiesty, and full of personality.

The little diva first joined Diamond in the Ruff volunteer Jennifer Arano as a little kitten, and at about a year old, she’s still got that kitten energy and spirit.

She’s liable to help you with your laundry by stealing your socks, or shred the odd roll of toilet paper not in use. She loves to play, so a house with older kids would be a great fit, and one with dogs would work out well too.

Being the diva that she is, Martini wants to be an only cat, so if you’re looking to add to your cat family, she’s not the one for you. But if you’re looking for a supermodel of a cat with a super-size personality, order up this Martini right away.

