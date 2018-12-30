New Year, New You: Gyms, Fitness Studios Expect to See More Memberships as People Make Resolutions for Health

FARGO, N.D. — Gyms and fitness studios across the metro are getting ready to see an uptick in memberships as people start making their New Year’s resolution to get in better shape.

KVRR’s Danielle Church tells us how you can ensure that resolution is completed by 2020.

Within the next month these machines can expect to get a work out from a lot of new gym members.

“In January, we’ll easily see anywhere from 500 to 1,000 more memberships for both places,” said Ryan Carlson, YMCA of Cass-Clay fitness director.

But year after year, those numbers seem to only last for so long.

“People who come in and just do the same thing over and over that maybe they tried the year before, we see they don’t last as long. They might last one month, two months, three months and then they die off because they haven’t changed anything,” Carlson said.

Carlson says it’s the gym members who make it part of their routine to come to the gym but then try different types of workouts who have the most success.

But for some people, a resolution never becomes a completed goal at the end of the year because half the battle is getting to a gym or fitness studio even if it is for a short time.

“Research says even 10 minutes of a workout is effective. It’s making it a priority and I tell people to think about it like it’s a meeting with your boss. You have to be there. It’s scheduled, you can’t give excuses. You have to be there,” said Trish, owner of Fitness 52.

Many gym members say it’s all the friends they’ve made while working out who push them consistently.

“You’ll see them around town or what not and they’ll be like ‘hey I haven’t seen you at the gym so just by meeting new people, it keeps you motivated and on track,” said David Reuter, a YMCA member.

“It’s a real thing that you are happier in a group setting because you have that comradery, you have that feeling of not being alone if you’re doing some weird position, you’re not the only one doing it,” said Rebecca Howard, Pure Barre Fargo instructor.

“The friends, they’re kind of like family here,” said Barb Larson, Fitness 52 member.

But there also becomes a sense of belonging.

And the truth is some instructors say finding out the best workout for you can make it feel like it was never a chore.

“It doesn’t have to suck when you find something that you really love. Maybe you love yoga, maybe you love cycling, maybe it’s doing Insanity at home or walking on a treadmill for half an hour while watching Netflix,” Howard said.

It’s just all about finding out what’s right for you.

YMCA‘s and Pure Barre Fargo are offering discounts for 2019.