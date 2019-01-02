Firefighters Battle Massive Fire At Popular Golf Course Lodge Near Menahga

MENAHGA, Minn. — Numerous fire crews respond to a massive fire north of Menahga, Minnesota.

The Blueberry Pines Golf Course lodge was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews from Menahga, Sebeka, Park Rapids and at least four other towns all responded around 4 this afternoon.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office issued a plea on social media for people to stay away from the area as it was congested enough as crews fought the blaze.

No word on how that fire started.