Chimney Safety Tips To Make Sure Your Home Doesn’t Go Up In Smoke

They say it should be cleaned by a professional annually

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Fire Department wants to remind you to clean out that chimney before you light anything up in it.

Firefighters say a professional should be cleaning out your chimney and vents every year because of the build-up that forms after burning solid fuels. A fire marshal says overwhelming your fireplace with too much heat and putting things other than clean, dry wood in it can also be a safety hazard. That means you shouldn’t be putting any paper or any other foreign objects into the flames.

“Really what we’re doing with a fireplace is we’re making sure that when you’re burning something, you’re bringing a really hot heat source into your home. And we want that to be properly vented, properly maintained and get itself outside,” said deputy marshal James Garvey, with the Fargo Fire Department.

The glass doors in front can get up to 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit which is why Garvey recommends to always keep your kids and pets supervised while you have the fireplace heating up your home.