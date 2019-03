Man Officially Charged With Setting Breckenridge House On Fire

The fire caused minimal damage

BRECKENRIDGE, MN — A man has been charged with arson for setting fire to the Breckenridge home he was staying in on Sunday.

Police found 30-year-old Solomon Wierman in the driveway.

He appeared confused and had been drinking.

Court documents state that Wierman, who has a history of mental illness, told police that he started the fire in the bedroom where he was staying because he had no place to go and thought it would get him to prison.

The fire caused minimal damage.