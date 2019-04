Company Gets Approval For Next Step To Open Four More Medical Marijuana Centers

BISMARCK, ND — Four more dispensary applications for medical marijuana have been approved to move forward in North Dakota.

GR Vending ND LLC, also known as Grassroots Cannabis, is one step closer to getting a certificate from the health department for locations in Devils Lake, Dickinson, Jamestown and Minot.

They are already operating in Fargo as The Botanist.

The health department anticipates seven dispensaries in the state will be registered and operational by the end of this year.