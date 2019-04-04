Early Morning SkyWest Service To Denver Returning To Devils Lake And Jamestown

WASHINGTON – Early morning flights out of Devils Lake and Jamestown to Denver are returning starting June 1.

Senator John Hoeven worked with SkyWest and United Airlines to restore the previous flight schedule.

“And we worked very hard on getting them to do that,” said Hoeven.

“But it’s important that we have these early flights so that people can make connections throughout the country and beyond.”

It will help those airports continue to meet the number of boardings required to receive Airport Improvement Program funds.

The SkyWest flight will depart Devils Lake at 5 a.m. and Jamestown at 6:30 a.m.

Flights will be available for booking beginning April 13.

Hoeven says without this flight option, people in those communities would have faced significantly longer travel times.