People Living in Four-Unit, Moorhead Apartment Building Displaced After Fire

No one was injured

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People living in a four-unit, Moorhead apartment building aren’t able to return home after a fire started in the back of the building.

Neighbors say they heard what sounded like an explosion shortly after the fire started at noon. Firefighters say they aren’t sure what caused the noise but the fire then spread to the attic. The apartment where the fire started is heavily damaged. Fire crews say the other three apartments all have minor water damage. No one was hurt.

“They could have been really bad and once again, we warn everyone to make sure that you’re not discarding smoking materials and that outside. We don’t know if that was the cause of this but being an outside fire, something had to start it out there,” said Moorhead assistant fire chief Gary Larsen.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the blaze.