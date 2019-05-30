LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Audi

A cat of many contradictions.

You’ll probably notice that Audi’s pretty nervous for his visit to the Morning Show.

As a matter of fact, he spent most of his live appearance wailing inconsolably in Emily Welker’s arms, trying to hide his pretty face from the camera.

As it turns out, it’s the first in a long line of examples of why Audi’s a cat of many contradictions.

Around the house, according to his rescuers from Adopt-a-Pet Fargo, Audi’s a charming, playful companion.

He’s so sociable, his best friend is a dog — a true “bromance,” as rescue worker Deborah Bartlet puts it.

And, contrary to most other housecats, Audi’s delighted by water. He’ll even watch you as you take a shower and wash the dishes, and enjoys seeing the water flushing in the toilet.

So he’s a little unconventional, but his oddities just add to his charm.

Audi is 3 years old, neutered, and feline-leukemia-negative in spite of exposure as a kitten.

If you’re looking for a cat who defies expectations, check out the link to Audi’s profile, here.