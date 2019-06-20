Fire At Unattached Garage Causes Thousands of Dollars In Damage
GRAND FORKS, ND — An early morning fire causes $20,000 in damage to an unattached garage in Grand Forks.
Crews were called to 1309 Cottonwood Street around 12:45 Thursday morning.
They arrived to find a single stall unattached garage with fire coming from the front of the structure.
They were able to quickly put the fire out.
The cause is currently under investigation.