LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Grandpa

Dispensing dog wisdom with a side of cuddles.

What could be better than having a grandpa or grandma? Why, bringing home an extra one, of course.

Grandpa the boxer has been around for awhile. He’s 10 this year, which puts him squarely in senior status.

And he has a lot of wisdom to share, as you can hear in his live appearance on the Morning Show with Emily Welker and Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad.

Grandpa isn’t just a good talker. He’s also a great companion to take on car trips.

Heading out with you on the open road is one of his favorite things to do.

He’s also great with other dogs, and with people, including kids.

At his age, he’s got the experience to charm practically anybody.

He even made friends with two macaws who came in for another Pet Connection.

If you’re looking to ride out life’s adventures with a dog who’s got the life experience, good nature and weathered good looks of your favorite Grandpa, check out his profile, here.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-dogs/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=14438846&petIndex_0=4